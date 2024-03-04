Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.10 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Chain has a total market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,126,068,814 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

