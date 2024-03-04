Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,058. The firm has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

