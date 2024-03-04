Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu Sells 7,084 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

LYB stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

