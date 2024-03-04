Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 34,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.1 %

CLVT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. 5,757,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,827. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

