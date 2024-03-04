Co. Ltd. Dgp Sells 3,400,000 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of XCUR stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Monday. 32,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,492. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. Exicure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

