Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 4,498,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,796. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

