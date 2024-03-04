Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 1,221,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 189,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 54.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SID

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.