Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
