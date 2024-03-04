Contrasting Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Sophos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shimano alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.15% 10.09% 9.24% Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Shimano and Sophos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shimano has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Sophos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.38 billion 3.61 $436.07 million $0.50 27.14 Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shimano beats Sophos Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Sophos Group

(Get Free Report)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.