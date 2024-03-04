Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $4.89 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.57 or 0.00018785 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.89 billion and $358.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,026,179 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.