Craig Brubaker Sells 7,405 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $87,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,056.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 450,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 149,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

