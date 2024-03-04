Craig Brubaker Sells 7,405 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $87,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,056.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
