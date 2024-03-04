Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,863. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

