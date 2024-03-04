Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,863. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.