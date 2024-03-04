Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.37 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $203.70 million and approximately $54.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

