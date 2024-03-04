Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
DUAVF stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.25. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $211.47.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
