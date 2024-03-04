Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

DUAVF stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.25. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $211.47.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.