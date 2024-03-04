David Francis Neil Primrose Sells 10,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Finning International Trading Down 0.0 %

FTT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,556. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.41. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 3.9702857 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

