Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.8 days.

Derwent London Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $24.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

