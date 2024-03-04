Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.8 days.
Derwent London Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $24.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $27.29.
Derwent London Company Profile
