Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 523,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.4 days.
Deterra Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %
DETRF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.44. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. Deterra Royalties has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$3.82.
About Deterra Royalties
