dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $78,699.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,221,968 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99798666 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $240,162.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

