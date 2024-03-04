Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days.
Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Diageo has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.
Diageo Company Profile
