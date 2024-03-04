Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Diageo has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

