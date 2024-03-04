Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$4.45 during trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.84.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

