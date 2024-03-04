Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells $2,132,063.14 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 112,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,071. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

