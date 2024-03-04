Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

DIIBF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.