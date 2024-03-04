DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.89. 139,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,817. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
