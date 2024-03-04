DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.89. 139,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,817. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

