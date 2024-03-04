DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DSDVF stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $229.76.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

