Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE CEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 28,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $10.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $208,242.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,529.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $303,196.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
