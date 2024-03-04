Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

EVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 319,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,428. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

