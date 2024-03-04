Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
EVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 319,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,428. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
