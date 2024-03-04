Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 17,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.