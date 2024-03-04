Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.89. 8,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,081. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $157,114.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,241.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $474,543.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.