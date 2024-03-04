Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.45. 68,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,196. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

