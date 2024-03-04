Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.45. 68,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,196. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.