Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,986. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
