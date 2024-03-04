Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,986. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

