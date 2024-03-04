Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. 83,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

