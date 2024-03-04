Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. 83,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $23.86.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.