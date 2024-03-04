Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock remained flat at $17.96 during midday trading on Monday. 95,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

