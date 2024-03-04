Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETY remained flat at $13.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 263,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,481. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

