Edgar A. Green III Sells 3,603 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.43. 226,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,643. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

