Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $2,543,764.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EW traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,772,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,300. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

