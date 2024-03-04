Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.83 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

