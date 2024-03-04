Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 775,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 167,564 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.