Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 775,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,661. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,405,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

