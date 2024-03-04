EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $708.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.38. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

