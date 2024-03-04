EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $708.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $750.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.38. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
