Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $616,385.25 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ERII traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $15.69. 454,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.28. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
