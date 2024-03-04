Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 12,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.