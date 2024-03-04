Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

EQX stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,764. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

