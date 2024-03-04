Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.5 %

Equity Residential stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

