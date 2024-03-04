Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eramet Trading Up 2.1 %
ERMAY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 9,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Eramet has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
About Eramet
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eramet
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.