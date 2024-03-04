Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ERMAY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 9,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Eramet has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

