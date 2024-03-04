ERC20 Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $317.12 million and approximately $20,506.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015673 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00022550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,927.88 or 0.99896444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00145007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.46320305 USD and is up 254.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $39,146.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

