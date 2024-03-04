Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,391. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

