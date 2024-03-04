Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $37.89 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.89 or 0.00056632 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00666872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00133530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00165891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,872,522 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

