Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $779.11 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and $779.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $35.70 or 0.00052494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.00681451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00130253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00219733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00169553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,868,406 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.