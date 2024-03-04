Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Market Cap Reaches $781.70 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $781.70 million and approximately $164.25 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $25.37 or 0.00037362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ethereum Name Service

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,809,685 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.