Ethereum Price Hits $3,686.20 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,686.20 or 0.05396698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $442.81 billion and $26.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,127,132 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

